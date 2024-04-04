Mille Lacs Tribal police search for missing 3-year-old boy and his mother

article

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 3-year-old boy and his mother.

According to authorities, Jace Lafave, 3, and his mother, 32-year-old Breanna Larsen, went missing on April 2 when they left a family residence in Hinckley. The two were possibly heading to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Law enforcement says Larsen may have been driving a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plate numbers 162UDP or PCG391. Investigators believe she could be in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area or the surrounding suburbs.

Authorities also said the child's father, 34-year-old Rande Benson, could also be traveling with them. Law enforcement says the family has not had contact with the child or Larsen since they left on April 2.

Jace's father, Rande Benson.

Authorities are asking if anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Jace and Larsen, to call 911 or the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.