Missing and murdered Indigenous relatives honored at awareness ceremony

Across the country and in communities throughout Minnesota, affected families and communities observed a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.

On the Mille Lacs Reservation, band members gathered to share stories of pain and express hope for a better future.

"I don’t believe there is enough awareness," Niizhoo Gabaawiik, who has had two family members murdered, told FOX 9. "I don’t believe there is enough awareness. I don’t believe there is enough empathy."

Empty red dresses now line Highway 169 and serve as a striking symbol of the lives stolen.

Ahnung Matrious told the deeply personal story of her sister Pennie who was found dead three years ago – with many uncertainties surrounding the circumstances of her death.

"There’s one thing that you never forget – the screams of your loved ones," Matrious said, speaking through tears.

In Minnesota, an estimated 54 Native American women are missing in any given month. According to a state task force report, Indigenous women are seven times more likely than white women to be murdered.

Juliet Rudie who is the director of the newly created state MMIR office explained her short term goals.

"My next steps include hiring three additional staff in the coming weeks, establishing an advisory council and researching and developing an MMIR prevention, reporting and response protocol for the community and public safety," Rudie said.