Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
11
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Missing and murdered Indigenous relatives honored at awareness ceremony

By
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

Across the country and in communities throughout Minnesota, affected families and communities observed a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.

(FOX 9) - Across the country and in communities throughout Minnesota, affected families and communities observed a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.

On the Mille Lacs Reservation, band members gathered to share stories of pain and express hope for a better future.

"I don’t believe there is enough awareness," Niizhoo Gabaawiik, who has had two family members murdered, told FOX 9. "I don’t believe there is enough awareness. I don’t believe there is enough empathy."

Empty red dresses now line Highway 169 and serve as a striking symbol of the lives stolen.

Ahnung Matrious told the deeply personal story of her sister Pennie who was found dead three years ago – with many uncertainties surrounding the circumstances of her death.

"There’s one thing that you never forget – the screams of your loved ones," Matrious said, speaking through tears.

In Minnesota, an estimated 54 Native American women are missing in any given month. According to a state task force report, Indigenous women are seven times more likely than white women to be murdered.

Juliet Rudie who is the director of the newly created state MMIR office explained her short term goals.

"My next steps include hiring three additional staff in the coming weeks, establishing an advisory council and researching and developing an MMIR prevention, reporting and response protocol for the community and public safety," Rudie said. 