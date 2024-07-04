Mille Lacs Lake among top 10 best bass lakes in the U.S.

Mille Lacs Lake is one of the best lakes in the country to fish for bass. a new report says.

According to Bassmaster Magazine, Mille Lacs Lake is No. 10 on a top-10 list of best bass lakes in 2024.

The article cites a tournament record set in September 2023, when five smallmouth bass weighing 26.22 pounds won first prize at the third annual City Auto Glass Bass Classic. During that same contest, 19 of the 41 teams in the tournament caught more than 20 pounds of smallmouth bass.

Mille Lacs is also French for a "thousand lakes."