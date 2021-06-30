Mille Lacs Island Resort evacuated after nearby gas line cut

Authorities in Mille Lacs County are asking anyone on the Mille Lacs Island Resort to evacuate after a gas line was cut in the area Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reported a main gas line was cut on Highway 27 just east of the main entrance of the Mille Lacs Island Resort. Everyone at the resort was asked to go to the community building, north of the main offices.

The Isle Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies were going door to door to ensure everyone was notified and kept safe.

An evacuation alert that was intended only for the Mille Lacs Island Resort area was inadvertently sent to residents in nine to 11 nearby counties through the state’s Emergency Alert System, according to county dispatch manager Andy Beckstrom.

The evacuation alert for the resort was legitimate, he said. Authorities are still working to repair the gas line. More information is expected to be released later in the day.