Michigan man gets lengthy prison sentence in plea deal for Minneapolis murder

A Michigan man is set to serve a lengthy prison sentence for his role in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man and left a woman critically injured after an apparent drug deal gone bad in Minneapolis.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Mayfield, of Flint, Michigan, pled guilty to murder and attempted murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. As part of the plea, prosecutors say he agreed to more than 41 years in prison.

The deadly shooting that claimed the lives of 34-year-old Nate Dwight Banks, of Detroit Lakes, was reportedly captured on camera on April 6, 2022. Banks was found shot multiple times in a studio apartment off 17th Avenue South just south of East 24th Street.

According to the criminal complaint, while reviewing security camera video from the apartment building, they found "suspected drug activity" going on in the building. Around 8:30 p.m. that night, officers say Banks and a woman arrived at the apartment and went inside. Police said the video showed Banks having an "animated conversation" with another man at the apartment before Mayfield stepped behind Banks and shot him. After Banks fell to the ground, officers said Mayfield moved closer and fired several more shots.

The charges stated the woman tried to escape, but was unable to and crouched in the corner, where police say she was shot several times by Mayfield. Prosecutors say that woman survived her injuries but "will live with significant permanent impairments."

"Partnering with law enforcement to hold drug dealers and those who commit violent crime accountable is one of my top priorities," wrote Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty in a statement. "This was a horrific, senseless act of gun violence. Our team put together a strong case and we are grateful for the investigative work that allowed us to bring charges and deliver justice for the victims, their families, and the community."