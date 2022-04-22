Man charged with murder in Minneapolis shooting caught on camera

article

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in a Minneapolis apartment that left a man dead and a woman critically injured earlier this month. The shooting was all captured on camera.

Deaje Anthony Mayfield, 19, of Flint, Michigan, was charged via warrant Friday, April 22, in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Authorities allege a camera in the apartment captured the April 6 incident in which Mayfield fatally shot Nate Dwight Banks, 34, of Detroit Lakes, and then shot and critically injured a woman.

Mayfield has not yet been arrested, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police believe he may be traveling back to Flint, Michigan, where there is an open criminal case against him, calling him a flight risk and a risk to public safety, court documents state.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a studio apartment at 2417 17th Avenue South at 8:33 p.m. on April 6, where they found Banks on the floor with gunshot wounds to his head and body. Paramedics declared him dead.

Police also found a woman, identified in the criminal complaint only as TLB, who had gunshot wounds to her head and neck. She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition, charges said.

A camera in the apartment had recorded the shooting, charges say. Police found footage of suspected drug activity, including a man, identified as Person A in the complaint, selling drugs, and several people coming and going in the day leading up to the shooting.

The camera captured Banks and TLB arriving at the apartment at about 8:22 p.m. on April 6, charges said. The video showed Banks having a conversation with Person A, and after a few minutes of "animated conversation," a man later identified as Mayfield stepped behind Banks and shot him, causing Banks to fall backward. Mayfield then moved closer to Banks and shot him "several more times."

The video then showed TLB, who was in the kitchen at the time Banks was shot, running toward the door and Mayfield following, the complaint says. TLB then went back to the kitchen and appeared to crouch in the corner before Mayfield shot her several times.

Mayfield and Person A appeared to go through Banks' pockets before leaving, charges allege.

Police identified Mayfield after speaking to a witness who was also seen on the video footage. The witness said three days before the shooting, Person A came to the apartment with "Paco," charges said. Police searched Facebook for people named Paco, eventually linking Paco's Facebook account to Mayfield.