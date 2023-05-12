Michael Brasel vigil held Friday night to remember killed community leader

MIchael Brasel grew up in the St Paul's St. Anthony Park neighborhood and that neighborhood came together Friday night to support his family and one another.

"This was not a story I could ever have imagined we would need to tell, let alone live. We are focusing on celebrating the life of Michael and all of the people who loved him," said Brasel's wife, Hilary.

Hundreds of people showed up at Langford Park for a community candlelight vigil for Michael and to call for an end to gun violence.

"It's amazing. The people who have jumped in to say we love your husband and we love your family and we just want to love on you and make you and your kids feel safe and loved and supported. I don't know what I would do without all of it honestly," said Hilary.

People heard from Michael's friends, held a moment of silence and listened to songs from the husband, father and youth hockey coach's beloved playlists.

"Michael was a friend. His younger son was a preschooler at my school. Like many in our community and beyond, it feels very close to home because it feels like it could have been any one of us," said vigil organizer Molly Breen

Neighbors say being together does help ease the pain but even getting justice for Michael will not bring him back.

"The circumstances raise the anxiety level a little bit. Bringing our neighborhood into the long list of neighborhoods that have been affected by gun violence is not something I can even get my head around frankly, but it's real," said neighbor Dominick Washington.

"Today was a tough day and I don't think it's going to get any easier any time soon. But these types of things are a nice way to honor him. Keep his name out there because he was a special guy, father and all that to everybody," said friend Andrew McNattin.

Organizers also set up a luminary pathway around the park, so there would be some light in the darkness.

Something they say they are all looking for right now.