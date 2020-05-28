Metro Transit suspending all bus, light rail service through the weekend due to protests

Metro Transit is suspending all bus and light rail service through the weekend due to unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd, who died following an arrest.

Overnight, Metro Transit halted the Blue Line trains. Then around midday on Thursday, Metro Transit announced it was suspending service starting at 4 p.m., but hours later the agency extended its closure to include the weekend. The METRO Blue Line airport shuttle service will still be in service. The decision comes "out of concern for the safety of our customers and our employees."

For the past two days there have been sometimes violent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

On Thursday afternoon, the unrest moved into St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood with people looting businesses along University Avenue, including a Target and a Foot Locker.

Authorities advised retail businesses in the surrounding suburbs to close as a precaution.

