Metro Transit police identify 2 young men killed in St. Paul shooting

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:47PM
St. Paul
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two young men were killed Monday evening after a shooting downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit police report.

A spokesperson for Metro Transit says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. inside a building leading to the skyway near 5th Street Easy and Cedar Street. The building is connected to the Green Line's Central Station. 

The victims, identified Tuesday as 18-year-old David Johnson and 21-year-old Ellijah Payne, both of St. Paul.

Police say the area is routinely patrolled and there are security cameras that police say will aid in the investigation. At this point, police don't believe the shooting was a random act.

At the same time, officers are asking anyone with information on the slaying to contact police at 612-349-7222. 