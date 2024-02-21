Metro Transit bus fatally hits pedestrian in St. Paul

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police responding after a Metro Transit bus fatally struck a pedestrian in St. Paul.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Transit bus driver early Wednesday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul.

The Metro Transit Police Department said a pedestrian was at the intersection of Macalester Street and Ford Parkway around 12:45 a.m. when he crossed in front of a bus.

The driver of a Metro Transit A Line bus struck the pedestrian, and despite life-saving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide further information about the pedestrian involved.

The driver has since been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The crash remains under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.