Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Jackson County, Martin County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Wisconsin woman turns 106 years old, hits jackpot on slots

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Look Who's 106!

Sarah from Menomonee Falls celebrated a big milestone Wednesday, her 106th birthday! She got an unexpected birthday present, too; hitting the jackpot on a Potawatomi slot machine.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Viewers of FOX6 News have likely heard of Look Who's 6 – when we celebrate the sixth birthdays of children. But on Wednesday, Aug. 23, we bring you Look Who's 106. 

Sarah from Menomonee Falls celebrated the milestone by going to Potawatomi with her family on Tuesday. She got an unexpected birthday present – by hitting the jackpot on one of the slot machine and winning more than $1,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

IMG_4267.jpg

Sarah from Menomonee Falls

Happy birthday, Sarah!