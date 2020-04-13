Men wearing surgical masks rob St. Louis Park, Minnesota pharmacy

Police say two men wearing surgical masks robbed a St. Louis Park Walgreens Monday night.

According to the St. Louis Park Police Department, at 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the location at 7200 Cedar Lake Road for an armed robbery.

Witnesses say one of the men was holding a bag and provided a note implying he was armed. The note was recovered by investigators at the scene.

The other person jumped behind the counter and took an unknown amount of medication.

They fled the store with the medication and headed west on Cedar Lake Road. Police believe the men fled in a vehicle.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 952-924-2600.