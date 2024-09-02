Memorial service planned in MN for hostages killed by Hamas

The brief The Jewish community in the Twin Cities condemned the deaths of six hostages killed by Hamas militants in Gaza. Concerns were raised about potential campus unrest due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, similar to past protests at the University of Minnesota. A memorial service for the hostages is planned by the JCRC on Wednesday.



The Jewish community in the Twin Cities on Sunday reacted to the six hostage deaths in Gaza the previous day, condemning the killings and expressing concern that the events in the Middle East could once again cause campus unrest.

"This is in some way the extenuation of what began on October 7 — murder, terrorism, rape," said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Six hostages taken during the surprise attack on October 7 were killed in a tunnel in Gaza by Hamas militants shortly before Israeli forces arrived, according to Israel.

One of the hostages, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was from Berkeley, California. He held dual Israeli-American citizenship.

Hunegs said the Israel-Hamas war could trigger campus protests similar to those that happened on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus in April.

"One can always hope that it’ll be better than it was last year. Events in the Middle East will help dictate what happens on campus."

The JCRC is planning a memorial service for the hostages on Wednesday.