Former MN Sen. Melissa Franzen is running for US Senate

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 10, 2025 2:05pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
article

Melissa Lopez Franzen. (Minnesota Legislative Reference Library)

The Brief

    • Melissa Lopez Franzen, a former state Senator, is running for U.S. Senate in 2026.
    • U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced earlier this year she is not seeking reelection.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Melissa Lopez Franzen is running for U.S. Senate in 2026 after U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she would not seek reelection

Franzen seeking Tina Smith's Senate seat

What they're saying:

Franzen, a Democrat and former Minnesota senator from Edina, announced Monday she is running for U.S. Senate. 

In a video posted to social media, Franzen says "Minnesota deserves a champion who will fight fearlessly, tell the truth, never back down, and bring normalcy and common sense back to Washington."

Franzen served in the Minnesota Senate, representing District 49, from 2013-2022. She touts herself as a small business owner and a mom who has spent her career "delivering real results," she said in the video. Among the accomplishments she lists are expanding Medicaid, protecting reproductive rights and investing in local economies. 

"While billionaires rake in profits, working families are making impossible choices — groceries or rent, heat or healthcare. That’s not right. We need leaders who show up and get things done. I’m taking this campaign directly to the people — visiting all 87 counties, listening to Minnesotans, and fighting for a future where every family has a fair shot. Minnesota deserves a senator who won’t back down from a fight. If you’re with me, let’s build a grassroots movement that makes history," she said. 

Dig deeper:

Franzen is the latest Minnesotan to announce they're running for U.S. Senate in 2026 after Smith announced earlier this year she wouldn't be seeking reelection, leaving the seat open. 

The others who have announced they're running or intend to run are: 

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has said he is not running for Senate

The Source

  • This story was compiled using information from Melissa Lopez Franzen's social media announcement on March 10, 2025, as well as FOX 9's reporting on U.S. Sen. Tina Smith's decision to not seek reelection and reporting on other Minnesotans who have announced they are planning to run for Senate in 2026. 

PoliticsElectionMinnesota