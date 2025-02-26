Gov. Tim Walz not running for Minnesota's US Senate seat, spokesperson says

article

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz will not be running for Minnesota's soon-to-open U.S. Senate seat. Sen. Tina Smith announced she wouldn't be seeking reelection in the 2026 election. A spokesperson said Walz is considering seeking a third term as governor.



Gov. Walz not running for US Senate

What they're saying:

"Governor Walz is not running for the United States Senate. He loves his job as Governor and he’s exploring the possibility of another term to continue his work to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids," Teddy Tschann, a spokesperson for Gov. Walz, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Minnesota's U.S. Senate seat will be open in the 2026 election after Sen. Tina Smith announced she would not seek reelection. While Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee in the 2024 election, has ruled out running for Senate, Lt. Gov. Peggy Falangan has announced her bid to run for the Senate seat.

Walz was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, then re-elected for another five terms in Minnesota's First Congressional District. He was elected as governor in 2018 and won reelection in 2022.

Who else is considering running?

Dig deeper:

Royce White, a Republican, said he also plans to run for Senate again. He lost his bid for Senate in 2024 to Amy Klobuchar.

Sen. Angie Craig is also considering running for Minnesota's soon-to-open U.S. Senate seat.