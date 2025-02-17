Rep. Angie Craig says she's considering U.S. Senate run

The Brief Rep. Angie Craig sats she is considering running for Minnesota's soon-to-open U.S. Senate seat. Last week, Sen. Tina Smith announced she wouldn't seek re-election. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former Senate candidate Royce White are also planning to run.



Rep. Angie Craig says she's mulling a U.S. Senate bid after Tina Smith announced last week she wouldn't seek re-election.

What we know:

In a tweet on Monday, Rep. Craig says she is "giving serious consideration to the open Senate seat in Minnesota."

"I’ll be talking to Minnesotans in the weeks ahead about the best way to continue to serve my community and will make a decision in the near future," said Rep. Craig.

The backstory:

Sen. Tina Smith announced last week she would not run for re-election in 2026.

Smith was appointed in 2017 to fill the seat left vacant by Al Franken. She was re-elected in 2020.

In a message to supporters, she said she wants to spend more time with her family after 20 years in the public sector.

Before serving in the Senate, Smith served under former Minneapolis mayor R.T. Rybak as chief of staff and later served as Minnesota lieutenant governor for Gov. Mark Dayton before being appointed to the Senate.

Other candidates eyeing the Senate seat

The other side:

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced last week she intends to run for the open Senate seat.

Former Gophers basketball player Royce White, who challenged Sen. Amy Klobuchar last year, also indicated he would run for the open seat on the GOP side.