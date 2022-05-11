Expand / Collapse search
Mehki Speed agrees to plead guilty to killing Otis Elder in St. Paul

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In a virtual hearing Wednesday morning Mekhi Speed, charged with killing Otis Elder in January 2022, waived his right to a hearing for adult certification, moving the case to adult court.

Speed also agreed to plead guilty to felony murder. 

In exchange for voluntarily waiving his rights into adult court, the state agreed to drop the top count of intentional murder in the deadly shooting of Elder in St. Paul.

Police in Minneapolis were serving a search warrant for Speed in connection to Elder's killing when they shot and killed his cousin, Amir Locke

The juvenile judge in Wednesday's hearing only accepted waiving the case into adult court. There is another hearing Friday where the plea deal is expected to be accepted.  