Medical examiner says 2-year-old Minneapolis boy died from scalding, drowning

The death of a 2-year-old Minneapolis boy earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a report released on Friday.

According to the medical examiner's report, 2-year-old Biyamiin Abdirashid Adosh died from scalding injuries and an apparent bathtub drowning in June.

Adosh died in the early morning hours of June 18 at Hennepin Healthcare after being hurt at an apartment on the 1600 block of South 4th Street in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Police say the investigation into the death has been ongoing since June.

Officers say the results of Friday's report weren't a surprise but will allow officers to move forward as they work to file charges and bring justice for the victim.