Medicaid fraud: 8 people charged with 67 felonies in $2.6 million scheme

A Minnesota multi-agency investigation has led to eight people being charged with stealing identities from hundreds of people in the Faribault area to bill Medicaid for services that were never provided.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced the scheme defrauded the Minnesota Assistance (Medicaid) program out of nearly $2.6 million, according to charges filed by the Minnesota Attorney General’s (AG) Office in Rice County District Court.

The following people are charged with a total of 67 felonies:

Nasro Aden Takhal, the "principal actor" according to state officials, is charged with one count of racketeering, six counts of identity theft, and 10 counts of aiding and abetting felony theft.

Fadosa Ali Ibrahim is charged with racketeering, identity theft, and aiding and abetting felony theft

Bashir Aden Bare is charged with racketeering, identity theft, and aiding and abetting felony theft

Warfa Osman Mohomud is charged with racketeering, identity theft, and aiding and abetting felony theft

Omar Abdi Ahmed is charged with identity theft and aiding and abetting felony theft

Amal Mohamed Budul is charged with identity theft and aiding and abetting felony theft

Khalif Abdi Madobe is charged with identity theft and aiding and abetting felony theft

They are accused of billing the state for services that were never provided, such as interpreters, transportation and services that were "ineligible for reimbursement" because they "engaged in prohibited solicitation or recruiting of victims to receive health care services at a particular clinic," according to the attorney general's office.

These arrests are the result of an investigation that the attorney’s office is calling "PITSTOP 66", which involved representatives from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) within the AG’s office and the Department of Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General (DHHS/OIG) and the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau.

State officials add that nine people have so far been convicted as a result of the investigation, including chiropractors, mental health therapists, interpreters and transportation drivers. The investigation is also expected to bring about charges against owners and employees of other Medicaid-funded clinics and healthcare companies.