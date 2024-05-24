Multiple measles cases confirmed in Anoka County children, MDH says

Less than half a year into 2024, Minnesota already has the fourth-most confirmed cases of measles since 2000 after Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) officials confirmed three cases in siblings who live in Anoka County.

In an announcement on Friday, MDH said it is working closely with Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) and Anoka County to investigate the confirmed cases after the children developed symptoms returning from a visit to a country in Europe.

According to the department, visitors and patients at HCMC on May 21 around 11 p.m., through May 22 at 6 a.m., may have been exposed. MDH is working with HCMC to contact people who were at the hospital during this time period.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can spread easily by coughing, talking or being in the same room with someone who has measles.

Initial symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body. The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins, MDH says. Infection can lead to hospitalization and health complications.

The confirmed cases bring Minnesota’s total to nine measles cases this year.