MDH reports 1,169 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths Thursday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,169 newly reported cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 19 more deaths.

The state has now seen a total of 117,106 COVID-19 cases and 2,199 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health is now including both confirmed cases and probable cases in their daily tally of new COVID-19 cases. Positive polymerse chain reaction (PCR) test results are considered confirmed cases and positive antigen tests results are considered probable cases. Previously, MDH only reported cases through PCR testing.

The 1,169 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday consisted of 1,108 confirmed cases and 61 probable cases.

The newly reported cases were out of 20,559 completed PCR and antigen tests—a positivity rate of 5.9%.

Of the 19 new deaths, 11 were in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was in a group home. One of the deaths was an Anoka County resident in their 30s.

As of Wednesday, there were 445 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the latest MDH data. Of those, 115 were in the ICU, down from 134 the day before. Hospitalizations have decreased slightly in recent days.