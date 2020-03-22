MDH Commissioner: Call dentist, don't clog emergency rooms for dental emergencies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesotans with dental emergencies should call their dentists and not go to the emergency room, the Department of Health recommended Sunday.
According to MDH Commissioner Kris Ehresmann, anyone with a dental emergency is being asked to not clog emergency rooms during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ehresmann recommended they instead call their dentists for emergency treatment.
Minnesota currently has 169 positive cases of COVID-19, including one death.