MDH Commissioner: Call dentist, don't clog emergency rooms for dental emergencies

Coronavirus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesotans with dental emergencies should call their dentists and not go to the emergency room, the Department of Health recommended Sunday.

According to MDH Commissioner Kris Ehresmann, anyone with a dental emergency is being asked to not clog emergency rooms during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ehresmann recommended they instead call their dentists for emergency treatment.

Minnesota currently has 169 positive cases of COVID-19, including one death.

