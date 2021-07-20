MDH: 99.9% of vaccinated Minnesotans have not gotten COVID-19

As of July 15, 99.9% of Minnesotans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 have not contracted the virus, according to state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports there have only been 3,500 breakthrough COVID-19 cases out of the over 2.9 million people in the state who are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases are those that occur at least 14 days after people have had their second dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 389 fully vaccinated people, or 0.013% of that population, have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 53, or 0.0017%, have died from the disease, according to the latest data. MDH says the median age of the fully vaccinated people who have died from COVID-19 is 77.

"We can confidently say that the vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurring in MN are in unvaccinated people," health officials said in an email to FOX 9.

Minnesota’s vaccination rate continues to inch up, with 67.9% of people 16 and older having received at least a first dose of vaccine and 64.9% of whom are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 625 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days and only one new death. There are 109 people hospitalized with the disease, 25 of whom are in the ICU.