Mayo Clinic helps eliminate COVID-19 test backlog for the state of Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic helped Minnesota catch up on COVID-19 laboratory testing, the state announced Sunday.

In her daily briefing, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Kris Ehresmann thanked the Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic for eliminating the backlog of laboratory specimens that needed testing.

Because of Mayo’s efforts, the state now believes it has caught up on all testing statewide.

“We believe we can keep pace with the volume of priority testing,” Ehresmann said after thanking the hospital.

Currently, Minnesota has 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death.