Massachusetts woman pranks parents, replaces family photos with 'terrible' crayon drawings

Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Positivity During The Pandemic
FOX 9
Image 1 of 13

Family photo wall pre-prank.

From: FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A Massachusetts woman's quarantine prank is getting a lot of attention online.

Every day for 12 days, Kristen Volger replaced a photo on her parent’s wall with a terrible crayon drawing (her words). She says it took them 11 days to notice something was amiss. 

Volger caught their reaction on video.

Daughter replaces family photos with crayon drawings

A Massachusetts woman played a prank on her parents by slowly replacing family photos with crayon drawings. It took them 11 days to notice the changes. Video: Kristen Volger

 Volger said she had lots of fun messing with her parents and hopes other get a laugh out of it too. 

