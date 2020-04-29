Massachusetts woman pranks parents, replaces family photos with 'terrible' crayon drawings

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Family photo wall pre-prank. From: FOX 9

A Massachusetts woman's quarantine prank is getting a lot of attention online.

Every day for 12 days, Kristen Volger replaced a photo on her parent’s wall with a terrible crayon drawing (her words). She says it took them 11 days to notice something was amiss.

Volger caught their reaction on video.

Volger said she had lots of fun messing with her parents and hopes other get a laugh out of it too.

