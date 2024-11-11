Marcus Theatres launch subscription service: What to know

The Brief Marcus Theatres announced the "Marcus Movie Club," a new subscription service on Monday. The service costs $9.99 per month, and comes with a credit for a movie and other discounts.



Marcus Theatres announced on Monday it will launch a new subscription service for moviegoers.

What to know

The Marcus Movie Club is the branding for the new subscription service the movie chain is launching.

It offers:

A credit for one 2D movie each month. The credit rolls over if you don't use it. There is an added fee for premium showings, like Ultrascreen.

Food and drink discounts

Reward points

Discounts on tickets for family and friends

No convenience fees for online ticket buys

Marcus owns 79 theaters across the country, including five in the Twin Cities area.

How does it compare?

The Marcus Movie Club is the latest in a growing trend of theater chains shifting to a subscription model. Here's how it compares to other offerings:

AMC Theatres A-List: Costs $22.95 per month, but allows members to see three movies a week, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 3D showings.

Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass: Costs $19.99 per month but allows members to see one movie per day for free. Premium showings require an added fee. (Note: There is only one Alamo in Minnesota, in Woodbury).

Cinemark Movie Club: Costs $10.99 per month. Members get one movie credit, plus other discounts. (Note: The only Cinemark theater in Minnesota is in Mankato)

MoviePass: Costs between $10 and $30 per month, and allows members to see between three and five movies per month, depending on tier.

There are eight Marcus Theatres locations in Minnesota.