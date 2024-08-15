Maplewood hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead, another injured

article

One woman died, and another was injured in a suspected hit-and-run Wednesday night in Maplewood, according to authorities.

What we know

In a press release Thursday, the Maplewood Police Department said law enforcement responded to Larpenteur Avenue East and Dieter Street around 9:20 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found two women, a 23-year-old with life-threatening injuries and a 22-year-old with suspected non-life-threatening injuries. The two women were transported to the hospital, where the 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver left the scene after the incident, but the vehicle has been located.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping in the investigation, which is being investigated as a murder, according to the press release.

What we don’t know

Police did not release the victims' identities, only that the 23-year-old woman is from Minneapolis and the 22-year-old is from St. Paul. The current status of the younger woman and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Further circumstances of the hit-and-run were not immediately available. Police have not reported any arrests.