Maple Grove police investigating car crash that killed toddler

The Maple Grove Police Department said they are investigating a car crash that killed a 2 ½ -year-old toddler and injured a female driver on Thursday night.

Around 5:20 p.m., police say they responded to a crash and found a two-vehicle collision in the 16000 block of County Road 81.

A toddler was transported to the Maple Grove hospital and pronounced dead. A 31-year-old female driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was not injured, according to the statement.

County Road 81 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the toddler and the cause of death.

Police say the other driver is cooperating. The case remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

The Maple Grove Police Department is being assisted by Maple Grove Fire Rescue, Dayton Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Specialists and North Ambulance.