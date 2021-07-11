Maple Grove man killed in northern Minnesota rollover crash

Deputies say a Maple Grove man was killed after a rollover crash in rural northern Minnesota.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning for the single-vehicle crash on Pine Mountain Lake Road in Backus, Minnesota.

At the scene, deputies found a 1994 Chevy Suburban had gone off the road and rolled over, leaving the 26-year-old driver seriously injured.

Rescue crews worked to save the man's life but say he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will handle the autopsy.