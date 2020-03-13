Maple Grove man charged with murder had 'volatile' relationship with slain wife

article

A Maple Grove, Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to his wife's death, according to charges filed Friday in Hennepin County District Court.

John Mitchell Wiseman, 54, faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to the charges, Wiseman called 911 around 4 p.m. Tuesday, saying he thought his wife was dead and she was not breathing. When officers arrived at the home in the 8600 block of Quarles Road North in Maple Grove, they found his wife lying on the ground with three gunshot wounds. During the 911 call, Wiseman never mentioned his wife was shot.

Investigators did not see any signs of forced entry in the home and noticed many valuable items throughout the home had not been distrubed.

Wiseman told police his wife was alive at 3 p.m. when he left the home to pick up his son from school. Footage from the doorbell camera showed Wiseman left the home at 2:58 p.m. and school surveillance video showed he picked up his son at school at 3:39 p.m. The school is about a 12-minute drive from Wiseman's home and the surveillance video showed he did not arrive at the school early to wait.

Investigators learned Wiseman left his garage door open when he left to pick up his son. According to his smart garage's log, Wiseman always closes the garage door when leaving.

Witnesses told police Wiseman and his wife had a "volatile" relationship, often fighting over "money and fidelity." The couple owns businesses in China. The charges described Wiseman as "wealthy" owning homes in China and Nevada in addition to Minnesota. One witness told investigators Wiseman wanted to divorce his wife but did not want to "split it 50/50" because he "earned this."

A letter in the home showed Wiseman met with an estate planner in mid-February. Officers also found about $5,000 cash and a passport hidden inside an old TV antenna box. Due to this and his connections in other countries, prosecutors are asking for a high bail.

Wiseman is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.