Leap Day baby born at Maple Grove Hospital

February 29: It's a day that only comes around once every four years.

Thursday, Maple Grove Hospital welcomed a Leap Day baby. Madeline is baby number four for proud parents Rachel and Keith McAndrews.

She won't see her next Feb. 29 birthday until 2028, but her parents have plans to make her birthday extra special each year.

"We'll celebrate some on the 28th and some on the 1st as well," gleeful mom Rachel told FOX 9. "She'll kind of have a big party every year and then, obviously, every four years we'll have an even bigger celebration."