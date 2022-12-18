Maple Grove FD knocks down large fire in soil supplier garage

Fire crews in Maple Grove knocked down a large fire early Sunday morning that burned at a building belonging to a soil supplier.

The Maple Grove Fire Department was called just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a campground on Brockton Lane North. However, when crews arrived they determined the fire was actually burning at a building belonging to a soil supplier called Commercial Black Dirt Inc., just north of the campgrounds.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the metal building engulfed in flames. Crews were called in from Rogers and Dayton to help with water supply as Maple Grove firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire wasn't declared under control until about 6 a.m.

Firefighters say the building is a garage for equipment. The building and equipment inside are considered a total loss, the fire department says.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, due to the heavy damage and rapid freezing at the building. Fire crews say there was no one in the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the battle.