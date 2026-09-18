Manny Collins death: Opening statements Friday in Jordan Collins murder trial

The Brief Opening statements are set to be made in the trial of Jordan Collins, who is accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Manny Collins. The teen was reported missing in May 2025 and his body was found in a landfill after a weeks-long search. The trial is expected to take about four weeks and Jordan Collins has asked to represent himself.



The jury trial for Jordan Collins, who is accused of killing his teenage son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., is set to begin more than after the 16-year-old's body was found in a landfill.

READ MORE: Manny Collins' father faces trial after teen's remains found in landfill

Trial for the death of Manny Collins

What we know:

Jordan DuPree Collins, 39, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his son, Manny. Jordan Collins has asked to represent himself in the trial.

Prosecutors are set to deliver their opening statements on Friday morning.

Manny's mother reported the teen missing in May 2025 and authorities and volunteers searched for weeks in hopes of bringing the teen home. Ultimately, his remains were found in the Elk River landfill. Court documents do not reveal a possible motive for the killing. Court documents do not reveal a possible motive for the killing.

Investigation timeline

The backstory:

According to court records, after the missing person report was made by Manny's mother, investigators searched the Collins home in Columbia Heights in May.

Speaking with police, the father said Manny had left the home on May 8, planning to take a bus to visit his grandmother and girlfriend in St. Paul. Manny never showed up at either location.

In the home, investigators found items stained with what appeared to be blood in garbage bags, butcher and hunting knives in a bedroom closet, and pieces of carpet and mattress were missing. After the search, authorities say Jordan Collins Sr. stopped speaking with police. DNA from the blood stains later matched Manny Collins' DNA, according to court records.

As FOX 9 previously reported, surveillance video led investigators to search the landfill in Elk River. Manny Collins' body was discovered at the landfill weeks later. An autopsy later determined Collins died by homicide. The criminal complaint states that the autopsy "findings indicate evidence of decapitation."

Timeline:

Here is a timeline of Collins' disappearance: