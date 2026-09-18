Manny Collins death: Opening statements Friday in Jordan Collins murder trial
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The jury trial for Jordan Collins, who is accused of killing his teenage son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., is set to begin more than after the 16-year-old's body was found in a landfill.
READ MORE: Manny Collins' father faces trial after teen's remains found in landfill
Trial for the death of Manny Collins
What we know:
Jordan DuPree Collins, 39, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his son, Manny. Jordan Collins has asked to represent himself in the trial.
Prosecutors are set to deliver their opening statements on Friday morning.
Manny's mother reported the teen missing in May 2025 and authorities and volunteers searched for weeks in hopes of bringing the teen home. Ultimately, his remains were found in the Elk River landfill. Court documents do not reveal a possible motive for the killing. Court documents do not reveal a possible motive for the killing.
Investigation timeline
The backstory:
According to court records, after the missing person report was made by Manny's mother, investigators searched the Collins home in Columbia Heights in May.
Speaking with police, the father said Manny had left the home on May 8, planning to take a bus to visit his grandmother and girlfriend in St. Paul. Manny never showed up at either location.
In the home, investigators found items stained with what appeared to be blood in garbage bags, butcher and hunting knives in a bedroom closet, and pieces of carpet and mattress were missing. After the search, authorities say Jordan Collins Sr. stopped speaking with police. DNA from the blood stains later matched Manny Collins' DNA, according to court records.
As FOX 9 previously reported, surveillance video led investigators to search the landfill in Elk River. Manny Collins' body was discovered at the landfill weeks later. An autopsy later determined Collins died by homicide. The criminal complaint states that the autopsy "findings indicate evidence of decapitation."
Timeline:
Here is a timeline of Collins' disappearance:
- May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.
- May 12: A missing persons report was filed.
- May 28: The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Heights Police Department hold a joint news conference with Manny Collins family, begging for answers. Police said they feared Manny was being held against his will.
- May 29: Manny's uncle spoke with FOX 9 about his disappearance. Watch the interview here.
- June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.
- June 4: Authorities first started searching the Elk River landfill. Ashley Berry, the mother of Collins, sat down with FOX 9's Karen Scullin to make a plea for answers in his disappearance.
- June 5: The Anoka County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area where he was last seen to check their property for any suspicious items. Residents and businesses in the area were also asked to check their security footage for any sightings of Collins, or anything that might be suspicious.
- June 6: Authorities search the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River in connection with Collins' disappearance.
- June 28: Human remains were recovered.
- June 30: DNA testing came back as a match for the missing 16-year-old.
- July 1: Law enforcement announced the death of Collins and provided an update on the investigation.
- July 7: The father of Manny Collins is arrested on probable cause murder.
- July 9: Formal charges are filed against Jordan Collins Sr.
The Source: This story uses information from court documents and previous FOX 9 reporting.