Manny Collins' father faces trial after teen's remains found in landfill

The Brief Jordan Collins Sr. is set to begin trial for a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 16-year-old son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. The 16-year-old was reported missing in May 2026, and after weeks of searching, his remains were found in an Elk River landfill. The trial is scheduled to last approximately four weeks and Collins has asked to represent himself.



Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the murder trial of a Columbia Heights father accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Manny Collins, whose remains were found in an Elk River landfill last summer.

Trial begins with jury selection

What we know:

Jordan Collins Sr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr.

Manny's mother reported the teen missing in May 2025 and authorities and volunteers searched for weeks in hopes of bringing the teen home. Ultimately, his remains were found in the Elk River landfill. Court documents do not reveal a possible motive for the killing.

The trial is expected to last approximately four weeks, with more than 90 witnesses who could potentially be called to testify. Collins has asked to represent himself during the trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Anoka.

Timeline of case

The backstory:

According to court records, after the missing person report was made by Manny's mother, investigators searched the Collins home in Columbia Heights in May.

Speaking with police, the father said Manny had left the home on May 8, planning to take a bus to visit his grandmother and girlfriend in St. Paul. Manny never showed up at either location.

In the home, investigators found items stained with what appeared to be blood in garbage bags, butcher and hunting knives in a bedroom closet, and pieces of carpet and mattress were missing. After the search, authorities say Jordan Collins Sr. stopped speaking with police. DNA from the blood stains later matched Manny Collins' DNA, according to court records.

As FOX 9 previously reported, surveillance video led investigators to search the landfill in Elk River. Manny Collins' body was discovered at the landfill weeks later. An autopsy later determined Collins died by homicide. The criminal complaint states that the autopsy "findings indicate evidence of decapitation."

Timeline:

Here is a timeline of Collins' disappearance: