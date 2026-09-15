Gordon Ramsay films Kitchen Nightmares at Big Lake restaurant

The Brief Gordon Ramsay filmed an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" at The Lake Cafe in Big Lake, temporarily closing the restaurant for production. One superfan camped out for three days with her three kids and got to meet Ramsay twice, receiving autographs for her children. The Lake Cafe is set to reopen Wednesday, with the episode expected to air within two to five months.



The world-famous chef and TV personality brought his cameras to the north metro, and fans showed up in full force.

Big Lake gets a celebrity visit

What we know:

The Lake Cafe in Big Lake closed for several days to make way for a taping of "Kitchen Nightmares," the hit show starring Gordon Ramsay. The production drew attention from across the community, with neighbors and fans gathering outside to catch a glimpse of the celebrity chef at work.

"There's been just a stir in our community," said Josiah Melodzik of Ember Coffee Company, the shop located next door to The Lake Cafe.

"People are talking about him," Melodzik said.

The Lake Cafe is expected to reopen Wednesday, and the episode filmed there is set to air sometime within the next two to five months.

'I can't believe that he is here in my hometown'

What they're saying:

Few fans made as much of an impression as Brianna Lund, a self-described Gordon Ramsay superfan who camped out for three days with her three kids just to catch a glimpse of the taping.

"I almost pulled the kids from school. We got here at 7 a.m.," said Lund.

Her dedication paid off — she got to meet Ramsay twice. He signed her daughter's apron and a T-shirt for her son.

"He actually came out, and he was like, oh, you girls are so beautiful. And then he said, I'm so sorry to keep you waiting," Lund said. "Very personable, everything I thought he would be as a celebrity, so."

A fan moment years in the making

Local perspective:

Lund's love for Ramsay runs deep. She and her family are devoted followers of his television work.

"MasterChef, Secret Service, Kitchen Nightmares, of course, those are our favorites," said Lund.

She had even dreamed of traveling overseas to meet him one day.

"I told my husband when his documentary came out that we wanted to fly to London so I could meet him. But I didn't know he would fly all the way here to me," Lund said.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known exactly when the Big Lake episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" will air, only that it is expected sometime within the next two to five months.