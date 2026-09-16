Minneapolis mass shooting: Bodycam footage, search warrants reveal new details

The Brief The City of Minneapolis released new documents and the bodycam footage of the mass shooting that occurred in Loring Towers, or Shoreline Plaza, mass shooting. FOX 9 has also obtained a new search warrant from the shooting that reveals more about what happened during the tragedy. The shooting, which happened on Sept. 2, left six people injured and two dead. The shooter was also killed in the incident.



More information has been revealed about the Minneapolis mass shooting after city officials released bodycam footage and several documents on the shooting.

Search warrant, 911 calls reveal more information

What we know:

Search warrants obtained by FOX 9 provide more details about what happened during the shooting that left six injured, including three police officers, and two victims and the shooter dead.

According to the search warrant, security camera footage from the apartment building shows the shooter, Carlton Johnson II, retreating back to his apartment after the initial exchange of gunfire between him and police.

Johnson then emerged from his apartment on the 9th floor and walked to the elevator lobby with his firearm. Once he reached the lobby, he continued to "advance" towards responding officers who were standing in the area, the search warrant details.

As Johnson was advancing, he fired his gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, and Johnson was struck. Officers then approached him and determined he had died.

Two officers were shot in the exchange of gunfire.

911 calls:

Documents released by Minneapolis city officials show that several 911 calls came in at the time of the shooting, including from one of the victims who was shot while with her daughter.

Many of the 911 callers knew who the shooter was, and detailed what he was doing. One of them said they saw Johnson shoot the mother of his child.

Here is the call from a woman who was shot:

OPERATOR: 911, is this an emergency?

CALLER: Uh, I just got shot.

OPERATOR: What is the address? Hello ma'am, can you hear me?

CALLER: Yes, I just got shot and I can't talk.

OPERATOR: Okay. Where are you located right now?

CALLER: I'm at the Loring Towers.

OPERATOR: Outside the Loring Towers on Grant Street?

CALLER: Yes. My legs are shot, I can't move.

OPERATOR: Okay, we're getting a lot of help out to you right now.

CALLER: HELP!

OPERATOR: Where is the person who shot you, do you know?

CALLER: He's here in the building.

OPERATOR: He's inside the business or –

CALLER: It's Carlton Johnson.

OPERATOR: Okay.

OPERATOR: Where did you say?

CALLER: Nah, it's Loring Towers.. outside where the front door is.

OPERATOR: Is he inside the building? CALLER: Yes. He shot my legs.

OPERATOR: Both of your legs or which one?

CALLER: Just wait, I don't know. I can't feel them.

OPERATOR: Okay.

CALLER: Came down here, my baby's here.

OPERATOR: I'm getting a lot of help over to you. Where is your child? Right with ya?

CALLER: Right in front of me. OPERATOR: Okay. Are you breathing normally right now?

CALLER: Yes, I'm bleeding.

OPERATOR: Are you breathing? How is your respiration?

CALLER: Yes, I.. a little. OPERATOR: Okay. I'm just updating responders, okay?

(BACKGROUND VOICES) OPERATOR: Do you see the police officers?

Bodycam footage of Loring Park mass shooting

Dig deeper:

Body camera footage shows when Johnson approached officers inside the apartment building and shot at them.

The footage shows that Johnson comes from around the corner while an officer is looking down another hallway and doesn't see Johnson immediately. But another officer is seen in the video having his back and starts shooting at Johnson, who then retreats.

Footage then shows officers finding one of the victims, who eventually died from his wounds in the hallway. The video also shows the smoke that the officers encountered during the shooting, which was referred to as a "haze."

READ MORE: Minneapolis mass shooting: Full timeline revealed