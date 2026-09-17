Wednesday rainfall totals: 1+ inches in Twin Cities metro, more rain expected Friday

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The Brief The majority of the Twin Cities metro received between 0.5 inches to over 1 inch of rain Wednesday night. Rockford was the winner with 1.58 inches of rain Wednesday. Wednesday's rain could help prevent flooding when widespread soaking rain moves into Minnesota on Friday.



Rain fell overnight Wednesday, with most of the Twin Cities metro receiving 0.5 inches to more than an inch of rain. Outside the metro, some areas in western Minnesota saw over 1.5 inches of rain.

The overnight rain wrapped up early Thursday morning. Thursday should be mostly dry, but soaking rain will move is expected to move into Minnesota Friday.

QUICK LINKS: Thursday forecast | What to expect with Friday's rain | Download the FOX 9 Weather app

How much rain fell in the Twin Cities on Wednesday?

Map of rainfall totals on Sept. 16, 2026. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at how much rain fell across the Twin Cities and beyond Wednesday.

Rockford: 1.58 inches

Maple Plain: 1.46 inches

Stillwater: 1.21 inches

Minneapolis: 1.20 inches

St. Paul: 1.16 inches

Woodbury: 1.15 inches

Robbinsdale: 1.03 inches

Maple Grove: 0.99 inches

North St. Paul: 0.98 inches

Hudson: 0.96 inches

Minnetonka: 0.94 inches

Roseville: 0.88 inches

Rosemount: 0.82 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.77 inches

Rogers: 0.76 inches

Mound: 0.72 inches

Blaine: 0.70 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.65 inches

Edina: 0.64 inches

Lakeville: 0.64 inches

Andover: 0.62 inches

Eagan: 0.62 inches

Hugo: 0.60 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.59 inches

River Falls, Wisconsin: 0.53 inches

Hastings: 0.48 inches

Somerset, Wisconsin: 0.44 inches

Victoria: 0.43 inches

Carver: 0.42 inches

Jordan: 0.40 inches

Waconia: 0.37 inches

Burnsville: 0.35 inches

Forest Lake: 0.29 inches

Prior Lake: 0.26 inches

Scandia: 0.25 inches

How Wednesday's rain could help with flooding Friday

More rain is on the way Friday, with some areas potentially picking up 2 or more inches.

Why you should care:

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says Wednesday's rain could help Friday's rain soak in faster and more efficiently, potentially preventing any sort of flooding if very heavy rain does fall.

Matz says warm, parched soils become compact and very dense and this can make it very difficult and slow for water to penetrate into the ground. But with some moisture already falling on Wednesday night over a few hours, that process has already begun to open the soil's "pores", which could and should lead to more efficient soaking with any and all rain on Friday.