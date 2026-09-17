Wednesday rainfall totals: 1+ inches in Twin Cities metro, more rain expected Friday
(FOX 9) - Rain fell overnight Wednesday, with most of the Twin Cities metro receiving 0.5 inches to more than an inch of rain. Outside the metro, some areas in western Minnesota saw over 1.5 inches of rain.
The overnight rain wrapped up early Thursday morning. Thursday should be mostly dry, but soaking rain will move is expected to move into Minnesota Friday.
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How much rain fell in the Twin Cities on Wednesday?
Map of rainfall totals on Sept. 16, 2026. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Here's a look at how much rain fell across the Twin Cities and beyond Wednesday.
- Rockford: 1.58 inches
- Maple Plain: 1.46 inches
- Stillwater: 1.21 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.20 inches
- St. Paul: 1.16 inches
- Woodbury: 1.15 inches
- Robbinsdale: 1.03 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.99 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.98 inches
- Hudson: 0.96 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.94 inches
- Roseville: 0.88 inches
- Rosemount: 0.82 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.77 inches
- Rogers: 0.76 inches
- Mound: 0.72 inches
- Blaine: 0.70 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.65 inches
- Edina: 0.64 inches
- Lakeville: 0.64 inches
- Andover: 0.62 inches
- Eagan: 0.62 inches
- Hugo: 0.60 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.59 inches
- River Falls, Wisconsin: 0.53 inches
- Hastings: 0.48 inches
- Somerset, Wisconsin: 0.44 inches
- Victoria: 0.43 inches
- Carver: 0.42 inches
- Jordan: 0.40 inches
- Waconia: 0.37 inches
- Burnsville: 0.35 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.29 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.26 inches
- Scandia: 0.25 inches
How Wednesday's rain could help with flooding Friday
More rain is on the way Friday, with some areas potentially picking up 2 or more inches.
Why you should care:
FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says Wednesday's rain could help Friday's rain soak in faster and more efficiently, potentially preventing any sort of flooding if very heavy rain does fall.
Matz says warm, parched soils become compact and very dense and this can make it very difficult and slow for water to penetrate into the ground. But with some moisture already falling on Wednesday night over a few hours, that process has already begun to open the soil's "pores", which could and should lead to more efficient soaking with any and all rain on Friday.
The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 9 meteorologists.