Mankato police: Robbery suspect dead after shooting at officers from raft along Minnesota River

A shootout along the Minnesota River near Mankato ended with one man dead following a Saturday afternoon robbery.

Officers say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on Highway 169 near the Kiwanis Recreational Area just after noon.

Police were told the robbery suspect had run from the scene on foot, and crossed the highway towards the Minnesota River.

Officers launched a search and found the man in a raft along the river, Mankato police report.

Police say the man began firing shots at officers several times. At some point, police say officers returned fire.

After the shootout, the man's body was recovered from the river.

Exactly how the suspect died is not known. Police did not explicitly say he was shot by officers.

However, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is typically called in for officer-involved shootings, is now investigating the incident.