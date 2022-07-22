Mankato police investigating the apparent drowning of girl in Minnesota River

Police found an 8-year-old girl on a Minnesota River sandbank after she apparently drowned while swimming with her family Thursday evening.

Willow Bense, 8, got caught in a current off a sandbar at the Minnesota River while she was in the water. Law enforcement found Willow around 8:40 Friday morning on a different sandbar further downstream, according to Blue Earth County Sheriff Capt. Paul Barta.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said first responders were called to the Minnesota River at Sibley Park just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a possible drowning.

Police say a family with four children were swimming in the river near a sandbar. Witnesses told authorities that two children, 8-year-old Willow, and an 11-year-old began struggling to swim in deep water.

A bystander was able to help one of the children get out of the water but was unable to rescue Willow.

The two children were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, according to police.

Personnel from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, MN DNR, and the Madison Lake Fire Department assisted in the search.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the cause of death.

The incident is still under investigation.