Man with memory issues found safe in Minneapolis

UPDATE: The man was found safe, police announced Saturday.

Minneapolis police are asking for help locating a missing man with memory issues who was last seen Friday night.

According to police, 74-year-old Anslem John Pierre was last seen at about 11 p.m. Friday on the 3600 block of 36th Avenue South. Police say he is medication-dependent and has memory issues.

Pierre is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown colored eyes and is bald with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajama pants, brown sweater with a grey zip-up hooded sweated shirt, brown slippers with grey socks.

He recently moved to Minneapolis but was previously living on the 800 block of Ashland Ave in St. Paul

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.