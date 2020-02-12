Expand / Collapse search

Man threw away lottery ticket, then realized he'd won $100K

By Jordan Smith
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Odds you win the lottery are slim

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

NEWBERRY, S.C. - A South Carolina man is using his newfound wealth to send his grandkids to college.

The unidentified winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery took home $100,000 by matching the numbers on five balls drawn on Jan. 24.

But he almost didn’t see a dime of it.

A South Carolina lottery winner nearly threw away his winning ticket. (Photo by Erik Campos/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He told the lottery office that he’d trashed his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket after incorrectly looking at the numbers and thinking he lost.

He looked at the results again while having a cup of coffee and realized his mistake.“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

With balls numbered 1 through 38, he only had a 1 in 501,942 chance of hitting the jackpot.

Along with his grandchildren’s college fund, the man plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity.

This story was reported from Atlanta.