Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in north Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Wednesday night.

Officers say they responded to the 3000 block of Irving Avenue North around 6:40 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting outside a home.

They then found the victim, described as a 39-year-old man, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators say it appears the shooter and the victim know each other.

No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating the incident.