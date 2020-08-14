Man shot to death inside Stevens Square apartment, Minneapolis police investigating as homicide

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a high-rise apartment building in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis early Friday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police received a 911 report of a disturbance inside an apartment on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said. Shortly after, police received additional 911 calls about the sound of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a man in grave condition suffering from gunshot wounds. He did not have a pulse and was not breathing, Elder said.

The officers began CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

No one else was in the apartment when officers arrived. No suspects are in custody.

Elder said that while there has been an uptick in crime throughout the city, Minneapolis remains safe overall.

"You look at the size of the city, you look at the number of crimes that are being reported, we do see an uptick in crime, there’s no two ways about it," he said. "Statistics bear that out. But, Minneapolis is a safe city. Unfortunately, people only see the negative that is happening. The crimes that are happening."

Advertisement

The homicide remains under investigation.