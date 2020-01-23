Man shot in St. Paul taken to hospital after driving away

article

A shooting just north of the Capitol building in St. Paul sent one man to the hospital Thursday night, according to St. Paul police.

Officials say the incident happened at 7:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue. A man was shot in the chest and arm and then drove himself to Rice Street and W Pennsylvania Avenue, where officers found him.

Paramedics then took the man to Regions Hospital. He is in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.