Man shot in St. Paul taken to hospital after driving away
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting just north of the Capitol building in St. Paul sent one man to the hospital Thursday night, according to St. Paul police.
Officials say the incident happened at 7:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue. A man was shot in the chest and arm and then drove himself to Rice Street and W Pennsylvania Avenue, where officers found him.
Paramedics then took the man to Regions Hospital. He is in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation.