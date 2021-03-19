Man shot by police in Coon Rapids remains hospitalized, 4 officers on leave

article

A man shot by police in Coon Rapids, Minnesota earlier this week was armed with a realistic pellet gun, according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Bryce Kelly Matthews of Coon Rapids, remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Four Coon Rapids Police Department officers are on standard administrative leave for firing their weapons during the incident. Officer Derek Berggran, who has three years of law enforcement experience, and Officer Stephen Beberg, who has 28 years in law enforcement, both fired their guns. Sgt. Micheal Blair and Sgt. Adam Jacobson, who both have spent more than 15 years of law enforcement experience, shot bean bag rounds with a less lethal shotgun.

BCA agents interviewed Blair and Jacobson, while Berggran and Beberg both provided written statements.

According to the BCA, on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Coon Rapids police responded to a report of a man with mental health issues, who had a gun in his waistband. Officers found Matthews behind his home and hit him with bean bags rounds. Matthews continued to walk away, heading into the neighborhood and officers kept firing bean bag rounds. Anoka County Sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.

At one point, Berggran and Beberg fired their guns, hitting Matthews. Other bean bag rounds also hit Matthews.

Paramedics took Matthews to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, but he was later transferred to HCMC.

At the scene, BCA investigators found a Sig Sauer P320-M17 pellet gun.

Parts of the incident were captured on squad vehicle dash cameras and the body cameras worn by the Anoka County deputies. Coon Rapids police do not have body cameras.

Once the BCA completes its investigation, it will turn over its findings to the Anoka County Attorney's Office to review for a charging decision.