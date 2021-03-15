Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway in Coon Rapids for shooting involving law enforcement

By FOX 9 Staff
Coon Rapids
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene of a shooting Monday evening in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it is heading to a crime scene in Coon Rapids Monday where law enforcement was involved in a shooting.

Very little information about the shooting has been released by law enforcement as of 6 p.m. Monday, including which law enforcement agency was involved. 

FOX 9 is heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 and FOX9.com for the latest.