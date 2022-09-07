Man shot 9 times in NE Minneapolis near popular restaurants Tuesday

article

A man is in critical condition Wednesday after being shot nine times in a popular area of Northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. on the 600 Block of 23rd Avenue NE.

At the scene, police found an adult man in his 30s with at least nine potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Hennepin Health.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was walking on 23rd Avenue NE between Jefferson Street NE and Madison Street NE when a sedan pulled up alongside him. Shots were fired from the vehicle, which then fled the area.

The shooting occurred three blocks from popular restaurants Hai Hai and Grumpy's NE, but so far no other victims have been identified.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.