Man shoots slingshot from billboard at employees, police: Charges

The Brief Police say they were called to the scene of a man shooting a slingshot from the top of a billboard on Oct. 25, in St. Paul. Matthew Jon Becker now faces several charges, including assault and damage to property.



A West St. Paul man faces several charges after authorities say he shot metal bearings from a slingshot at employees and police from on top of a billboard in St. Paul.

What we know

Matthew Jon Becker, 46, is charged with assault, damage to property and obstructing the legal process after St. Paul police responded to the report of a disturbance on Oct. 25, 2024.

When police arrived, they found Becker on top of a local billboard sign in South St. Paul, with employees who managed it attempting to place a fence around the private property. When speaking to police, the employees claimed they had been hit by objects shot by Becker from on top of the billboard as they were working.

While investigating, an officer was standing by their marked squad car when a projectile hit the vehicle. Police say the officer would have been struck had it not been in the way.

Police claim Becker shot three rounds of what appeared to be a metal ball bearing, one of which was recovered.

An employee claims they were shot in the ankle by Becker. Police claim they had to distract Becker to allow the employees to leave the range of the slingshot.

What we don’t know

Police have not elaborated on how they got Becker down from the billboard during the incident.