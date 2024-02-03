Man seriously injured by falling tree in northern Minnesota

article

A 66-year-old man in northern Minnesota was hospitalized on Saturday after being hit in the head by a falling tree.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded around 11:15 a.m. to a report of a man injured at a property near the City of Chisholm, approximately 18 miles west of Virginia, Minnesota.

Authorities learned the 66-year-old man was sitting on a tractor when a tree fell and struck him on the head. The sheriff’s office said the man was transported to a hospital in Hibbing with what are believed to be serious injuries.

At the time of the incident, other family members had been clearing on the property. The sheriff’s office did not say how large the tree was or what caused it to fall.