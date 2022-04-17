Man seriously hurt in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

A shooting in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday left one man with what police are calling life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis.

Police responded to the area of 14th Avenue South and East 29th Street for the shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a man lying in the street. At the scene, officers found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say it appears someone fired a shot from a vehicle before speeding away from the scene.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect.